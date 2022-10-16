Zesco United have fired coach Mumamba Numba and his deputy Noel Mwandila just 24 hours after the team’s shocking elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup by South Africa’s little known club Royal AM.

Zesco, who were on bye in the first round, bowed out on away goals after a 1-1 aggregate result following a 1-1 home draw in Ndola at Levy Mwanawasa on Saturday in a second round final leg tie.

It is unprecedented for Zesco who hold a Zambian record six group stage appearances who have never made back to back exits on the first hurdle.

In a written statement, Zesco say they have separated with Numba mutually.

“Zesco United Football Club management would like to thank Mumamba Numba for his services in the last two seasons which resulted into the team winning one league title and qualifying for the 2021/22 CAF Champions League and the 2022/23 CAF Confederations competitions respectively,” club Chief Executive Officer Charles Kalala said.

Zesco have appointed third assistant coach Alfred Lupiya to act as head coach as they search for a full time head trainer.

“The club will immediately begin the recruitment process for a new full-time head coach. In the interim, Zesco United 3rd assistant coach, Alfred Lupiya will act as head coach,” Kalala said.

Numba joined Zesco in 2020 after signing a three-year contract which saw him guide the club to a ninth league title in his first season.