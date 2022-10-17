Dora Siliya has revealed that she is no longer a member of the opposition PF. Ms Siliya disclosed that she left the PF last year following the party’s embarrassing defeat to the UPND in the 2021 general elections.

She tweeted in reaction to some online stories claiming that the PF was dead and she could not cling on to it.

But Ms Siliya described the stories as fake.

“My relationship with PF ended over a year ago. I remain indebted serving the people of Zambia as MP and minister ending with Govt Spokesperson,” she said.

“Consulting my Chiefs in Eastern on future path and will revert soon.”

Ms Siliya was one of the seven PF Members of the Central Committee that were removed from the Committee for failure to exculpate themselves on why they have not been attending statutory meetings and other party activities.

The other members removed are, Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Charles Zulu, Kutemba Konga, Philip Kosamu, Dr Jonas Chanda and Kabinga Pande.

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity and Member of Central Committee Raphael Nakacinda said in a statement that some members have been removed after failure to attend party activities.

“A few months ago, the Acting Secretariat General, Nixon Chilangwa, on behalf of the Central Committee wrote to several members of the Central Committee to understand why they were not attending statutory meetings or engaging themselves in party activities or assignments, without advancing explanations for their absence, or without tendering notice of regret. In this vein, fifteen members of the Central Committee were affected,” he said.

He said the Secretariat received a satisfactory explanation from four members and the Central Committee accepted and in this vein only 11 MCCs were now affected.

“The Secretariat then wrote to the following requesting for further formal explanation Dora Siliya , Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Charles Zulu, Kutemba Konga, Philip Kosamu, Dr Jonas Chanda, Kabinga Pande, Emireen Kabanshi, Glen Kalimbwe, Vincent Mwale, Nathan Chanda and Francis Musunga,” he said

Mr Nakachinda said the Central Committee then received satisfactory explanations and accepted the reasons of absence from Nathan Chanda, Francis Musunga, Vincent Mwale and Emerine Kabanshi.

“The Central Committee then later proceeded to remove those who didn’t give an explanation or did not provide a response and those affected and have been removed from the Central Committee are Dora Siliya, Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Charles Zulu, Kutemba Konga, Philip Kosamu, Dr. Jonas Chanda and Kabinga Pande,” he said

He added however, that at the last sitting of the Central Committee, Dr Chilufya came to the meeting and stated that he has not been aware of any letter and so his case is therefore under further consideration.