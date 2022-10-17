Lubambo Musonda was the highlight of the weekend in a Zambia reunion in Denmark.

=SERBIA

Midfielder Kings Kangwa was an unused substitute in Red Star Belgrade’s 1-0 away win over Radnicki on Sunday.

=SWITZERLAND

Midfielder Miguel Chaiwa did not make Young Boys away game against FC Zurich that ended scoreless on Sunday.

=CROATIA

Prince Mumba came on in the 71st minute of 10-man Istra’s 2-0 away loss at Osijek on Sunday.



=DENMARK

There was a Zambian reunion on Sunday when Edward Chilufya’s Midtjylland hosted Lubambo Musonda’s Horsens.

Chilufya was an unused sub in Midtjylland’s 2-1 home win over Horsens.

But Lubambo scored Horsen’s consolation goal in the 20th minute to record his third of the season.



=SERBIA

Midfielder Kings Kangwa was an unused substitute in Red Star Belgrade’s 1-0 away win over Radnicki on Sunday.

=SWITZERLAND

Midfielder Miguel Chaiwa did not make Young Boys’ away game against FC Zurich that ended scoreless on Sunday.

=CROATIA

Prince Mumba came on in the 71st minute of 10-man Istra’s 2-0 away loss at Osijek on Sunday.

=DENMARK

There was a Zambian reunion on Sunday when Edward Chilufya’s Midtjylland hosted Lubambo Musonda’s Horsens.

Chilufya was an unused sub in Midtjylland’s 2-1 home win over Horsens.

But Lubambo scored Horsen’s consolation goal in the 20th minute to record his third of the season.

=SWEDEN

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda played the full 90 minutes for Djurgarden in Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to AIK.

=ENGLAND

Striker Patson Daka played the opening 65 minutes of Leicester City’s 0-0 home draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 2-1 away win over Motherwell.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes in the Scottish Championship third placed side’s 2-1 away loss at 4th positioned Dundee FC.