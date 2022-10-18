A Chinese business man in Ndola on the Copperbelt Province has been found dead in his apartment at Dola Hill Mall in unclear circumstances.

According to Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Sharon Zulu, the incident happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Dola Hill Mall residential area between 16 and 20 hours.

Ms. Zulu says police have instituted investigations in the matter. She said in a statement that Gao Tongrong, 47 a Chinese national and proprietor of Dola Hill Mall reported the death of Liu Zhen, 35 also a Chinese national who died suddenly in his room.

Ms Zulu said Mr. Liu who was in the business of slot machines locally known as bonanzas started his day by going around his business centre to collect the money which he successfully did and returned to his residence at Dola hill around 15:30 hours.

Ms Zulu added that upon returning, Mr Liu got all his money which was packed in small bags and took them in his room with the help of a maid and that after he entered his room, Mr Liu never came out.

She explained that when his neighbour noticed that the keys to his door were outside, he tried to call but the call went unanswered and that upon opening the room, Mr. Liu was found lying unconscious and efforts to resuscitate him were not successful.

“The body of the deceased was later rushed to Maryberg Hospital where it was confirmed that he was dead. Later the body was referred to Ndola Teaching Hospital Mortuary where it was deposited until on Sunday in the morning when it was moved to Saint Ann Funeral Parlor where it has been kept awaiting postmortem and arrival of the family members from China,” she said.

Ms Zulu noted that when police officers visited St. Ann mortuary and inspected the body, no physical injuries were observed apart from it turning reddish on the face and on the back.

She added that police officers from scenes of crime visited the crime scene and observed that the deceased used to live alone in a room in an apartment.

“And the apartment has CCTV and the footage was watched to appreciate the activities of the previous day and it was observed that the deceased went to his room around 16:00 hours.

Ms. Zulu added that Mr. Liu took all his belongings inside the room with the help of the maid, however, when he got his last parcel he closed the door and never came out, “Ms Zulu said.

She said apart from the late Chinese national who was discovered unconscious, everything in the room including money was intact and that no struggling marks were seen.

Ms Zulu however revealed that during interviews, Mr. Liu’s colleagues indicated that the deceased was a blood pressure patient and that he was on medication for the same condition.

She said police have since instructed St. Ann mortuary management not to allow anyone to take the body of the deceased before police could arrange for a postmortem which will be conducted once the relatives of the deceased arrive in Zambia.