Government says it is in the process of recommending for the re-gazetting of the forest 27 as it is an important recharge area that needs protection.

The development means that each person who has constructed structures in the area will have to explain how they found themselves in the protected area.

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima who disclosed when a Ministerial committee toured the forest 27 in Chongwe district that despite being advised by the ad-hoc committee to stop their development activities in the area most individuals have remained adamant.

“ People who were told to halt the construction of their structures in the forest reserve have continued and that investigation by the ad hoc committee is still ongoing and a report on the matter has been received, “ said the minister.

He said Government needs to manage forest 27 because it can regenerate and be restored to its original form over the years.

However, it’s the area the elite in society have exploited to set up state of the art structure overlooking the environmental well-being of the Capital City.

“This forest can still regenerate and restored to its original form and this is why as Government we want to see how best to handle this matter in order to protect the environment, ” Mr. Muchima.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Garry Nkombo has also urged Zambians to avoid buying land at the forest and doing so will be at their risk.

Mr NKombo noted that people who have constructed houses in the forest will be invited to bring all their documents to find out the time they commenced construction of the structures either when the forest was de-gazetted or before the time of de-gazetting.

He said they will find out from the people who have constructed in the forest area what motivated them to commence developments in the forest area.

Mr Nkombo said all their development plans will be assessed to find out which authority gave them the right to build in the recharge area ( Forest 27) and also to find out how they acquired the properties they have constructed.

“Anyone who is buying land now from forest 27 is doing it at his or her own risk and is appealing to the local authority to stop approving any building plan in this area,” Mr Nkombo said.

He further advised the Ministry of Land to stop issuing any title deed to any person intending to construct a building in forest 27 until all the matters are addressed.

Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha said the issue of forest 27 is still alive as they have been having inter- Ministerial meetings to address the matter concerning the challenge of the forest.

Mr Mpoha pointed out he is concerned with the damage that has been caused to Forest 27 because it is the recharge for Chalimbana River which is important for the people in Chongwe.

He said if nothing is done to protect forest 27 the province is going to have serious problems because the forest was earmarked as a recharge zone.