Leaders League, a French based international company designed to bring the world’s markets together has invited Zambia to participate at the Africa Investments Forum and Awards to be held in Paris, France.

Scheduled to take place on February 7th ,2023, the Forum will bring together business executives across Africa, Europe, decision makers and solution providers interested to do partnerships together.

Leaders League regional Manager Jean Salager says the forum will provide an opportunity for Zambia to create networks, partnerships and woo investors to establish businesses in Zambia.

“Africa Investments Forum is the place to be if you want to establish businesses and create linkages with people in Europe to work in Africa,” he said.

During a meeting with officials from the embassy of the republic of Zambia in Paris on Monday, project manager Chloe Gilles said it will be good for Zambia to attend the forum for investment opportunities as African and European leaders , together with the public and private sectors, will be present to explore areas of possible collaboration.

The forum is a good platform for Zambia to meet investors and participate in discussions centered on business development, opportunities, infrastructure, city planning and energy.

Ms Giles says the forum will also provide an opportunity for Zambia to market itself in terms of business and investment opportunities.

And Chargé D’ Affaires at the Zambian Embassy in Paris Alick Banda has commended Leaders League for extending an invitation to Zambia to participate at the forum as it will add value to solutions being implemented in order to develop the country.

Mr Banda said that Zambia will look forward to participating at the forum as the country needs such developmental activities to grow the economy for the benefit of the people.

“Our Country is on the fast lane to develop, we really want to take part in such developmental forums and take advantage of every opportunity to enable us get the development we need,” said Mr Banda.

Meanwhile First secretary for Economic and Trade Chibwe Chisala said that Zambia has put trade and investment at the centre of economic diplomacy and the invitation to attend the forum will benefit the country as it seeks to provide home grown solutions to improve the economy.

This is contained in a statement issued by Naomi Mweemba, First Secretary Press at the Zambian Embassy in Paris, France.