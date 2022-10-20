The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested former Presidential Press Aide, Amos Chanda for Theft of a court record and Destroying evidence contrary to the laws of Zambia.

According to a statement issued by DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan, Mr Chanda aged 50 of house number 67 Elm Road, Woodlands in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 12th May, 2020 and 1st October, 2022 at Lusaka in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia did steal the court record in which he was the third accused person with Walid El Nahas and Zindaba Soko in which matter the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a Nolle Prosequi on 12th May, 2020.

Mr Chanda later burnt the said court record which was the property of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

He has been detained in lawful custody and will appear in court soon.

In another incident, the Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has also formally arrested and charged Racheal Mupanga a former Principal Emergency Responding Officer at the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) for Possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime and Money laundering contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Brief facts of the matter are that Mupanga, a female aged 35 years of Chalala area in Lusaka, on dates unknown but between 20th July, 2021 and 30th September, 2021 at Lusaka in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia did possess property suspected of being proceeds of crime namely; a house in Chalala which she purchased at K550, 000 and a motor vehicle a Nissan Murano at K150, 000.

She paid cash for the said properties and they have since been seized.

Ms Mupanga has been released on bond and will appear in court soon.