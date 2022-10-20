President Hakainde Hichilema has re-assured students in institutions of higher learning that his government is committed to resolve their challenges.

President Hichilema says the challenges being faced by institutions of higher learning will be dismantled as a package until sanity is restored.

He made the assurance at the Copperbelt University (CBU) grounds in Kitwe where he met students from CBU and Mukuba University who had gone to welcome him at the institution where he held a series of meetings with different stakeholders.

The Head of State said his administration has already addressed the issue of meal allowances which had been the cry of students from the time the allowances were scrapped off by the previous regime.

He said the next item on the agenda is to tackle the matter of accommodation in colleges and universities.

President Hichilema, who thanked the student populace for the overwhelming votes in the August 12, 2021 general elections, added that the government wants to make education as a public good accessible to all.

He said the re-introduction of the free education policy from early childhood to grade 12 creates a very solid foundation that allows every child to stand firm and claim education as their basic right.

Earlier, Copperbelt University Students’ Union (COBUSU) interim president, Matakala Matakala, said the shortage of accommodation in institutions of higher learning needed urgent attention.

Mr. Matakala thanked President Hichilema for having made sure that meal allowances are re-introduced as promised when he was in the opposition.

And Mr. Matakala said CBU needs a facelift adding that the government should also address the issue of water and sanitation at the institution.

President Hichilema is in the Copperbelt Province for a two-day working visit.