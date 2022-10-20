Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Kennedy Kalunga, has today launched the Public Private Dialogue Forum (PPDF) communication strategy that will increase knowledge and awareness about the operations of various organisations.

During the event in Lusaka, Mr. Kalunga underscored the critical role that information dissemination plays in creating awareness among various institutions in the country.

He observed that the PPDF communication strategy will introduce a new practice in enhancing service delivery in various institutions.

Mr. Kalunga further said the communication strategy will change the traditional way which clients used to conduct business. He said there is, therefore, need to migrate from a physical to online application for efficient service delivery.

“A communication strategy is used for advocacy to partners and decision-makers to offer institutional support needed for an organisation to enhance policy implementation, thereby promoting business activities for Zambians,” he said.

Mr. Kalunga also explained that the PPDF is an important vehicle for economic development as it provides a structured, participatory and inclusive platform for public-private sector engagement on policy matters.

And PPDF Communication and Partnerships Director, Jacqueline Chishimba, said the communication strategy will cut across all sectors of the economy in boosting business and the job creation crusade which government has embarked on.

Ms. Chishimba added that the strategy’s main objective is to identify and address bottlenecks that impede economic growth and job creation in the country.

She further said the PPDF communication strategy also aims at packaging information and disseminating it to both public and private sectors regarding best business practices in the country.

“This communication strategy is aimed at incorporating every entrepreneur at every stage to understand the business environment and how best to change the narrative in coming up with business ventures,” she said.

The PPDF is at a build up stage where it is issuing questionnaires to stakeholders such as media personal and business people among others before its implementation.