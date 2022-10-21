9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 21, 2022
Sports
Interim Zesco United Coach Demands Better From His Bruised Charges

Zesco United interim coach Alfred Lupiya has demand improvement and more commitment from his players.

Zesco have not won in their last five consecutive games in all competition with their elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup leading to the dismissal of coach Mumamba Numba.

After Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Napsa Stars in the away league match in Lusaka, Lupiya said Zesco players must change their altitude toward work.

He said players input is key to improving the team’s performance.

“When I joined the team from Swaziland, I told my players to pull up their socks,” Lupiya said.

“I don’t think the coaches were really to blame. Maybe the players should pull up their socks as well. Those are the guys who play so they need to pull up their socks,” he said.

Lupiya has inherited a Zesco side placed 13th on the FAZ Super Division table with nine points in seven matches.

“I need total commitment. I will try and work on their altitude to work,” he said.

