Updated:

Man drowns in Kafue River as he saves wife, daughter

By Chief Editor
A 36-year-old man of Shimwando fishing camp area in Chief Mukobela’s Chiefdom of Namwala District has drowned in the Kafue river when the boat he was in capsized.

Southern Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Moono Namalongo confirmed the development of ZANIS in Namwala district today.

Mr Namalongo said the deceased was in the company of his wife, Margaret Bwalya aged 29 years and his three-year-old daughter.

Police said the deceased managed to retrieve the wife after the boat capsized and took her to the river bank, and went back to get his daughter who was on the boat but in the process lost strength and drowned.

The commissioner said another fisherman who spotted them quickly, paddled to the scene and retrieved the daughter but could not save the deceased as he had already drowned.

“Fortunately, a fisherman who was around that area, Davy Kambotwe aged 57 years of Maiya Village managed to retrieve the daughter from the boat and later retrieved the body of the deceased,” said Mr Namalongo.

He added that Namwala Police who rushed at the scene suspected no foul play in the incident.

The body of the deceased is lying in Namwala District Hospital awaiting burial.

