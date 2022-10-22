Shepolopolo Zambia will face 2011 champions Japan in Group C of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

According to the draws conducted in Auckland on Saturday, Zambia will face Japan in their opening match at the Women’s World Cup.

Spain and Costa Rica complete Group C.

The COSAFA Women’s Cup champions will be competing at the World Cup for the first time.

Coach Bruce Mwape has welcomed the World Cup draws.

“I always say for us to be champions we have to beat the best and I was looking forward to be drawn in any group and against any team,” Mwape said.

Zambia qualified for the World Cup after reaching the semifinals of the 2022 Africa Cup in Morocco.

South Africa is in Group G alongside Sweden,Italy and Argentina while Nigeria will face co- hosts Australia, Ireland and Canada in group B and Morocco will tackle Germany, Colombia and Korea in Group H.