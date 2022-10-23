Rufunsa District Commissioner (DC), Richard Mabena has commended the Lusaka water supply and sanitation company for extending its services to rural districts to compliment government’s efforts in the provision of clean and safe water in communities.

Speaking during the rural water supply and sanitation stakeholders’ engagement meeting organized by the Lusaka water company held at St. Augustine conference hall in Rufunsa district yesterday, Mr. Mabena said the provision of water and sanitation services remains a challenge especially in rural communities of Rufunsa.

“I want to thank the Government for expanding the mandate for Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company to cover remote rural areas in supplying clean safe water and sanitation to people,” said Mr. Mabena.

Mr. Mabena said Rufunsa District has a lot of challenges in water reticulation which has retard development as people are forced to walk long distances to fetch the commodity.

Rufunsa Town Council Secretary, Bishop Venture Kafula also commended the water utility company for extending its services to rural communities.

Bishop Kafula said that the Local Authority is happy with the mandate given by the Government to Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company to expand their services to rural districts as Councils alone cannot manage.

“We are very happy that the utility company has come on board to compliment on what the council is doing in the provision of water to communities,” Bishop Kafula said.

And Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Manager, Infrastructure, Planning and Design, Wycliff Kunda said the Company has been given a mandate by Government to expand to rural areas in supplying clean and safe water in communities.

Mr. Kunda said as a company they will provide sustainable water and sanitation services that will last long instead of the current service they are using.

“As a company, we are going to use the already existing points but we shall make them sustainable and provide technical support in ensuring that people have clean and safe water as well as sustainable sanitation services,” Mr. Kunda said.

Mr. Kunda said that the Government has realized that the use of boreholes is not sustainable hence the Government engaging the Company in the provision of clean and safe drinking water and also construction of sustainable sanitation facilities that will not contaminate the ground water.