Sunday, October 23, 2022
Rural News
Parents, guardians urged to help curb examination malpractices

Northwestern Province Education Officer, Jennipher Banda has called on parents and guardians to help in combating examination malpractice in the province.

Ms. Banda said parents should play a critical role in eliminating examination malpractice in all schools by advising children to study hard and avoid such vices.

She said this in Kabompo today in her speech during the first grade 12 inauguration graduation ceremony at Kabompo boarding secondary school.

“I would like to advise our dear parents to help school authorities in combating examination malpractice in all our schools because some parents contribute to the vice,” Ms. Banda said.

The Provincial Education Officer said out of the 60 malpractice General Certificate of Education examination results recorded in the country, 33 were recorded in northwestern province and two were from Kabompo district.

“We would like to see such events organised in all schools as this acts as a motivating factor in improving pupil performance even in examinations,” Ms. Banda said.

Speaking at the same event Acting District Commissioner, Hendrix Solochi commended Kabompo boarding secondary school administration for organising the first ever graduation ceremony which has seen 66 grade 12s graduate since 1966 when the school was constructed.

Mr Solochi commended the school for successfully hosting the ceremony and pledged to support the school in its endeavour to provide quality education.

“Head Teacher congratulations for holding this wonderful first ever event at Kabompo school and as government we shall always support you in your endevours,” Mr Solochi said.

He further advised the graduating pupils to work hard in the coming examination as the graduation only symbolized the starting of life thus should not relax in pursuing their education.

And Province Senior Standard Education Officer for Examination, Vacster Katende said they have embarked on an examination malpractice campaign dabbed “eliminating examination malpractice in the province”.

Mr Katende said the previous recorded malpractice cases in the province not only painted a negative picture in the country but also poses a danger to the quality of education being delivered in schools in the province.

Meanwhile Kabompo Boarding Secondary School Head Teacher, Isaac Lijimu in his opening remarks stated that the school organised the event to help motivate the learners as they should be at the center of attention in the provision of quality education.

Mr Lijimu said though schools are not reformatory institutions for children, teachers should help shape their aspirations and desires in their future life.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of all parents, Alex Kabamba thanked the school for awarding the pupils and involving them in the first ever graduation ceremony.

“We are happy that you have involved us and have organised this event for our children, as parents we are very thankful to the school administration and all the senior dignitaries who have travelled to witness this special event,” Mr Kabamba said.

