Economy
Declare Dundumwezi a District – Sing’ombe

Declare Dundumwezi a District – Sing'ombe
 Dundumwezi Constituency member of parliament Edgar Sing’ombe have implored government to consider giving the area a district due to its immeasurable number of  agro activities.

Lamenting over the low uptake of constituency development fund (CDF) component by the youths in the area, Mr.  Sing’ombe  called for a decentralised approval methodology of application forms.

The lawmaker said this during the 58th Independence anniversary held under the theme: “ Promoting Inclusiveness towards a Sustainable Social and Economic Recovery.”

The event was  held at  Bulyambeba in Dundumwezi constituency in chief Chikanta’s area, on Monday.

“ This is  to reduce the prevailing bureaucratic tendencies to access the funds.

 “ I want the  final approvals to be done at provincial level other than leaving it to the local government and urban development minister, “  the he said.

And officiating at the event, Kalomo district commissioner, Joshua Sikaduli urged the locals to work hard and be united in an effort to attain the desired values that would depict social and economic recovery vision.

Meanwhile,  Chief Chikanta and Siachitema  of Kalomo district in Southern province have applauded the district administration for taking this years’ main independence celebration in the outskirts of the central business town.

The two traditional leaders made the observation during Monday’s 58th  independence celebrations held at Bulyambeba in Dundumwezi constituency in chief Chikanta’s area.

“We are humbled by the districts’ decision to bring this event here. It is the first of its kind since independence to have such a gesture.

“ This is really in line with this year’s theme of ‘promoting inclusiveness towards sustainable social and economic recovery for all our people,” chief Chikanta said.

The  traditional ruler has appealed to the government to consider upgrading the Bulyambeba Food Reserve Agency (FRA) storage sheds claiming that the facility boasts of being the major  maize holding depot from 2009 to 2011 in the country.

Several people from all walks of life yesterday turned in good numbers to grace the celebrations which were characterised by various entertainment activities in Kalomo.

