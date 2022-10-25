Luapula Province Minister, Derricky Chilundika says government is determined to transforming the country.

Mr. Chilundika says the empowerment of over 200 settlers in Kasenga Resettlement in Mansa District with land and grants, and loans given to youths, women and other empowerment programmes are some of the interventions government is putting in place to transform the province.

Speaking during the Independence Celebrations at Mansa Teachers College in Mansa, Mr. Chilundika assured the residents that government will continue to fight for its peoplee in order to better their lives.

He disclosed that 150 youths have been empowered in Luapula with fuel tankers while K150,000 has been spent on micro grants to empower youths.

Mr. Chilundika has appealed to people in the province to adopt practices that promote innovation if the region is to develop.

And Mansa District Commissioner, Ireen Chivweta has applauded the efforts of freedom fighters in ensuring that Zambia attains its independence.

Mrs. Chivweta observes that without the efforts of the freedom fighters Zambia would not have been enjoying its freedom today.

Earlier, Mansa District Freedom Fighters Association Chairperson, Cyprian Mulonda recalled the hardship that freedom fighters went through to gain the country‘s independence.

Mr. Mulonda has since called on government to create a data base for freedom fighters and take care of them as they have been struggling despite their contribution towards the country.

This year’s independence celebrations is being held under the theme “Zambia at 58 : Promoting Inclusiveness towards a Sustainable Social And Economic Recovery.“

