Copperbelt Minister and ruling UPND Provincial Chairperson Elisha Matambo has said the Patriotic Front (PF) is dead and will never bounce back into power.

Mr. Matambo said the PF will be like other former ruling parties in UNIP and MMD that have never bounced back after losing power.

He said the UPND’s victory in the recent controversial Parliamentary by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies shows that the people of the Copperbelt have confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema and his New Dawn administration.

UPND’s Bernard Kanengo won last Friday’s controversial Kabushi Parliamentary by-election after getting 6,556 votes against his closest rival and independent candidate Richard Kalasa’s 4,607 votes.

Leadership Movement’s Osias Telela collected 226 votes and another Independent candidate Alfred Joseph Yombwe amassed 81 votes.

In Kwacha, UPND’s Able Mulenga scooped the by-election.

Mr. Matambo said the UPND will grab all the 22 Parliamentary seats in the Copperbelt Province in the near future.

“Firstly, I want to thank God, the almighty, the ancient of days, the giver of life. For sure he is not a man that should lie. I want to thank the people of Kabushi, the people of Kwacha, the people of Copperbelt for their confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn administration. I also want to thank His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces for his resilience and being focused, for his unwavering support to the Copperbelt Province even when he was in opposition at that time under very difficult circumstances. Thank you for the support Mr. President. You are a true leader,” Mr. Matambo said.

He said Parliamentary seats are not personal to order.

“I have always said that there is time for everything. There was time for UNIP, UNIP went. There was MMD, it went, then there was PF. PF is gone and it will never ever come back. It will never ever come back. I have always said that PF’s time is over. I think all they need to do is apologise for what they did to the people of Zambia. This election has shown that nobody can say this is my constituency like the two brothers of mine (Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji). One thought Kabushi was his constituency, it was personal to order. Even Kwacha was personal to order. There is nothing like that. I think I want to remind PF, I told them when we were in opposition that someday we will grab the entire Copperbelt Province. Out of ten (10) districts in terms of mayoral and council chairpersons we got eight PF got only two mayors,” Mr. Matambo said.

“We got nine MPs out of 22 under very difficult circumstances. What transpired in Kabushi and Kwacha is a sign that even in other constituencies which the PF won on the Copperbelt that is what they did. We never had a chance to campaign in other constituencies but we managed to get nine MPs. I am pleased to announce to the nation and to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema that we have delivered two more constituencies on the Copperbelt. Mr. President, sir you now have eleven (11) constituencies on the Copperbelt. You now have two brand new Members of Parliament. The new Member of Parliament for Kabushi Constituency is Honourable Bernard Kanengo and from Kwacha the new MP is Honourable Able Mulenga,” he continued.

Mr. Matambo further thanked the UPND members and officials imported from other provinces during campaigns in Kabushi and Kwacha in the Copperbelt Province.

“I salute the officials of UPND starting with the polling station committees, the branches, the constituency, the district officials, the provincial officials. I salute all those who came in numbers, especially those who came from Lusaka Province and other Provinces. You came to assist the people of the Copperbelt and this is how it should be. I salute all the MPs, the Ministers who came to campaign with us on the Copperbelt. We have to hang in there and I also want to encourage all the officials that President Hakainde Hichilema is walking the talk. He is a true leader and we should be patient with him and I think this year he has promised that he will try his best to do something for the UPND and all the people of Zambia,” he said.