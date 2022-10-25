9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
President Geingob praises Zambia for helping its neighbours

Namibian President, Hage Geingob has praised Zambia for fostering the freedoms of other countries in the region.

Speaking when he officiated at the country’s 58th Independence anniversary at  State House in Lusaka today, Dr. Geingob noted the role played by Zambia in helping to liberate neighboring countries from colonial rule while fighting for its own independence.

 Dr. Geingob said Zambia will always remain home for Namibians who sought for refuge before attaining its independence.

The Namibian President who was accompanied by First Lady Monica Geingos said his visit reinforces the two countries mutual relations especially in the areas of trade and business.

He further called on Zambians to maintain the peace and freedom they have continued to enjoy, which is a path towards economic transformation.

“We are happy to celebrate with Zambia on its 58th Independence from oppression and foreign rule,” Dr. Geingob stated.

And President Hakainde Hichilema thanked the Namibian government for granting Zambia a strategic port facility in Western Province to increase trade relations between the two countries.

President Hichilema explained that the move will enable the two countries to work together and improve the livelihoods of people.

The Head of State assured his Namibian counterpart that Zambia is coming up with measures on how the port facility can be functional and beneficial to both countries.

President Hichilema further said the two countries have had good relations since time immemorial, disclosing that Zambia had hosted the Namibian President before the country’s liberation for freedom.

President Hichilema thanked his Namibian counterpart together with his wife for joining the country during this year’s Independence anniversary saying it will tighten bilateral relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, United National Independence Party president, Trevor Mwamba commended President Hichilema for building on the values of the founding government.

Bishop Mwamba cited the promotion of free education policy which was being propagated by UNIP which was in government at that time.

He further said he was happy that President Hichilema has shown political will to lead Zambia towards economic transformation.

Zambia commemorates this year’s independence under the theme, Zambia at 58: Promoting Inclusiveness towards a Sustainable Social and Economic Recovery.’’

