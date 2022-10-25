British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says the United Kingdom joins Zambia in commemorating its 58 years of independence.

Mr. Woolley congratulated the country for celebrating 58 years of liberty and freedoms attained at a great cost.

He noted that Independence Day gives Zambians an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters in the quest to liberate the country.

And commenting on the independence theme “Promoting Inclusiveness towards a Sustainable and Economic Recovery, Mr. Woolley said the British government is working closely with the Zambian government in promoting equality in sectors of the economy.

He explained that the cooperation that Zambia and UK is enjoying is aimed at improving the welfare of the people through provision of improved healthcare services, education, water and sanitation among others.

Mr. Woolley stated that the economic transformation agenda being advanced by the government is cardinal in uplifting the living standards of the people.