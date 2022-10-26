The National Restoration Party – NAREP Secretary General Ezra Ngulube has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti expressing concern over the poor quality of debates and conduct by some Members of Parliament in the House.

In the letter written to the Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti, NAREP SG Ezra Ngulube stated that some MPs have continuously displayed poor parliamentary decorum and etiquette during parliamentary proceedings which has brought the House in disrepute and public questioning.

“Our party is not satisfied with the debates in the house that do not add value to the development of the nation but only put the honorable house of laws into public disrepute and doubt,” Mr Ngulube added

Mr Ngulube claimed that some MPs come to Parliament intoxicated and he has since advised Ms Mutti to close down any bar at the Parliament building, in the interest of quality and beneficial debates that will benefit the people of Zambia that voted for the MPs in their various constituencies.

“In the letter Mr Ngulube stated as follows; Dear Madam, with reference to the above subject, the National Restoration Party (NAREP) wishes to write to your honorable good office that we are concerned and alarmed with the poor quality of debates and conduct by some Members of Parliament who have continuously displayed poor parliamentary decorum and etiquette during parliamentary proceedings which has brought the house in disrepute and public questioning. As NAREP we are of the view that some members of parliament come to this honorable house intoxicated.”

“We would like to recommend to your honorable office to consider buying breathalyzers that analyze a person’s breath to determine their blood alcohol concentration. These devices can be useful to measure intoxication levels as honorable members of parliament enter the honorable house and its chambers,” Mr Ngulube further stated

Mr Ngulube has since appealed to the Speaker to encourage Members of Parliament to carefully read and understand the National Assembly of Zambia’s 2021 Standing Orders in order to maintain essential standards of behaviour that a Member of Parliament must exhibit in the House in order to maintain its dignity and decency.