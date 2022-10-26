Green Buffaloes have scooped the 2022 Independence Netball Tournament organised by the Netball Association of Zambia at Mukuba Mall in Kitwe.

The Zambia Army ladies beat Prisons Leopards 11-10 in the finals to win the two-day competition.

Red Arrows emerged third at the competition and Green Buffaloes won the men’s category.

Teams from Lusaka, Western and Copperbelt provinces participated in the two-day tournament at Mukuba Mall in Kitwe.

Netball Zambia Vice President Technical Jessy Miyambo said the tournament was well organised.

Miyambo said it was gratifying to see teams from the elite league, community and men’s netball participate in the competition.