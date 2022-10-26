Patriots for Economic Progress – PeP President Sean Tembo says President Hakainde Hichilema is the most fake president that Zambia has ever had, as he always tries to project a false image that his government is performing well, and yet it is a total disaster.

Mr Tembo explained that the recent revelation that about half of the newly recruited teachers have not been paid their salaries for three (3) months now, adds to the long list of people who have provided goods or services to Hakainde’s Government and have not been paid.

He added that the farmers who sold their maize to the Government through the Food Reserve Agency – FRA have not been paid.

“This includes his praise singers who are always in our inbox with messages of “tikambilenkoni”,” Mr Tembo said

Mr Tembo mentioned that the youths who were employed as Enumerators by the Government through Zambia Statistics Agency – Zamstats during the just ended census exercise have still not been paid.

“It’s been two (2) months now but the Government keeps on changing its statement on this matter, monga nimukazi wamene bagwila uhule,” he stated

He noted that the athletes who represented the country during the commonwealth games a few months ago were never paid their allowances, instead, the Ministry of Youth and Sport Permanent Secretary, Kangwa Chileshe decided to insult them by telling them that they can be replaced anytime.

“The DSA allowances we are talking about was just about $300 per night, the entire UPND Government has the foul language of a Kachasu Brewer. competing namanyozo with us in the opposition,” Mr Tembo noted

Mr Tembo disclosed that all suppliers who were owed by the Government when UPND took over, have not been paid a single Ngwee, under the pretext that they are still being audited and Hakainde does not understand that there has to be continuity of Government despite changes in administrations, and the business community needs to have confidence that the Government of the Republic of Zambia will honor its financial obligations regardless of who the President is.

He further disclosed that as the biggest player in any economy, the business practices of a Government has a direct impact on the economy, here in Zambia, everyone now know that Hakainde’s Government doesn’t like to pay nkongole (credit), even to small creditors like peasant farmers, youths who conducted the census, athletes who represented the country at commonwealth games etcetera.

“Indeed, Hakainde Hichilema is the equivalent of a father who is always smartly dressed to the public and smelling of expensive perfume but ninshi kunyuma akangiwa kugula unga mambala,” Mr Tembo said