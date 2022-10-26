Zambia U23 coach Osward Mutapa has summoned some Under-20 national team reinforcements for Saturday’s must-win 2023 U23 AFCON second round, final leg qualifier against Sierra Leone to be played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

All five are from the Zambia Under- 20 national team that lifted the 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup title in Eswatini on October 16.

The call-ups are U20 captain Dominic Kanda of Shameul Academy, Green Eagles’ Emmanuel Mukosha and Kafue Celtic defender Mathews Banda.

Red Arrows defender Happy Nsiku and Zesco United forward Songa Chipokya complete the list.

The call-ups join their U20 teammate and 2022 COSAFA U20 Golden Glove Winner Jeban Tembo who was drafted in for the first leg away match against Sierra Leone that ended 1-1 away in Monrovia, Liberia on October 22 where he was first-choice.

Meanwhile, Zambia completed its second day back in training in Lusaka following their arrival back from Liberia late Monday afternoon.

Zambia held two full training sessions on Wednesday at Heroes Stadium.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zambia only held a recovery session in the afternoon at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

And Sierra Leone arrived in Lusaka on Wednesday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s decider.

The winner this weekend will advance to the final qualifying phase next March.

The victor will face Egypt or Eswatini who meet in their final leg this Sunday in Alexandria after finishing scoreless in the first leg in Lobamba.