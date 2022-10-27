9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 27, 2022
General News
Government advised to reconsider its decision of verifying G12 for job applicants

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

A Mwinilunga District based clergyman Evans Mansaka has advised government to reconsider its decision of having applicants for employment in the defence force to have their grade 12 results verified in provincial centres.

Pastor Evans Mansaka says if his suggestion is not reconsidered it will deny an opportunity for youths in rural areas to apply and be considered for the jobs in the defense forces.

Pastor. Mansaka says it is costly for people in rural areas to have their grade 12 certificates verified in provincial centres where there are additional living costs while they await verifications of their papers.

The clergyman said this in a statement in Mwinilunga , on Wednesday.

“Children ( applicants ) will spend a lot of money, on food, lodging and transport just to go and have their results verified, ” he said.

He felt that the provincial Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) offices may equally be overwhelmed with a huge number of people wanting their papers verified which in turn may lead to lapse of time required for people to apply.

The clergyman said the objective by government to provide jobs to the youth through the defense and security wings is commendable but requirements such as this one may be unfair to those who may have no Money to travel to provincial centres to have their results verified.

“It is good that the government is creating jobs for our youths but some requirements maybe unfair” he said.

Pastor .Mansaka has since appealed to the defense forces to find ways of decentralising the grade 12 results verification to districts so that everyone can be given a chance to apply.

Previous articleWide-spread poverty and hunger in Zambia is diminishing the human dignity of citizens-Kitwe Catholic Priest

