Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Charles Milupi, says Zambia should develop a good road network for it to register significant economic development.

Mr. Milupi says a durable and sustainable road network is an engine to social economic development.

He said this in a speech read for him by his Permanent Secretary, Danny Mfune at a symposium on construction of concrete roads in Zambia in Lusaka today.

“As government, we remain resolved to ensure that the road network supports our economic agenda as the new administration, especially in the area of job creation,” he said.

The minister noted that the objective of the symposium on concrete road construction is to share views among various stakeholders such as engineers and academicians among others.

He said it is time for the country to shift to concrete road construction which he said is sustainable and does not require constant maintenance.

Mr. Milupi explained that concrete roads generally perform better and last much longer as compared to bituminous ones.

And Road Development Agency (RDA) Board Chairman, Mulchand Kuntawala, said the symposium has brought together a cross section of experts to brainstorm on how best to handle concrete roads in the country.

Mr. Kuntawala said RDA is following the presidential directive for the country to venture into concrete roads which can allow for more haulage on the road.

He said a durable and sustainable road network is a catalyst for job creation and economic development.

Mr. Kuntawala added that RDA recently floated a tender for the construction of a bypass concrete road in Chibuluma as a pilot project.

Earlier, Chilanga Cement Commercial Director, Chooye Hamusankwa, said the cement company has already partnered with RDA to champion the construction of concrete roads in the country.

Mr. Hamusankwa said Chilanga Cement is committed to providing materials for sustainable concrete roads to spur economic activities.