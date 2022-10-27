9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Economy
Government pondering building concrete roads around the country

Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Charles Milupi, says Zambia should develop a good road network for it to register significant economic development.

Mr. Milupi says a durable and sustainable road network is an engine to social economic development.

He said this in a speech read for him by his Permanent Secretary, Danny Mfune at a symposium on construction of concrete roads in Zambia in Lusaka today.

“As government, we remain resolved to ensure that the road network supports our economic agenda as the new administration, especially in the area of job creation,” he said.

The minister noted that the objective of the symposium on concrete road construction is to share views among various stakeholders such as engineers and academicians among others.

He said it is time for the country to shift to concrete road construction which he said is sustainable and does not require constant maintenance.

Mr. Milupi explained that concrete roads generally perform better and last much longer as compared to bituminous ones.

And Road Development Agency (RDA) Board Chairman, Mulchand Kuntawala, said the symposium has brought together a cross section of experts to brainstorm on how best to handle concrete roads in the country.

Mr. Kuntawala said RDA is following the presidential directive for the country to venture into concrete roads which can allow for more haulage on the road.

He said a durable and sustainable road network is a catalyst for job creation and economic development.

Mr. Kuntawala added that RDA recently floated a tender for the construction of a bypass concrete road in Chibuluma as a pilot project.

Earlier, Chilanga Cement Commercial Director, Chooye Hamusankwa, said the cement company has already partnered with RDA to champion the construction of concrete roads in the country.

Mr. Hamusankwa said Chilanga Cement is committed to providing materials for sustainable concrete roads to spur economic activities.

  1. Baby Malanji
    You are insulting the people of Kwacha . Why did you donate your change to the people of Kwacha? Answer my question honestly. You have provided us with the reflection of your actions in Kwacha. Your intentions were to invest your small change in Kwacha after spending stolen money on your family and social life. You spent leftovers after misusing stolen money which was meant for ordinary Zambians. Your small investments in Kwacha have not yielded anything for you and your likes. The police must charge you for misusing state resources, causing unrest in society and alarming the citizenry. The earlier you are incarcerated , the better it is for everyone. Viva UPND, viva HH

