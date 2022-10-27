9.5 C
MID-WEEK PRO'S HIT LIST: Rally Bwalya Starts For Amazulu

Here are selected briefs of our foreign-based players who were in mid-week action at their respective club’s.

=SCOTLAND
-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala came on at halftime in Wednesday’s 3-0 away loss to Napoli in their UEFA Champions League to suffer their fifth straight Group A defeat in which they are bottom of the log.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes but was not on target for Ayr in their 4-2 home win over Partick Thistle that saw them reclaim top spot of the Scottish Championship.

=SOUTH AFRICA
-Amazulu: On Wednesday, Midfielder Rally Bwalya played the full 90 minutes of Amazulu’s 0-0 away draw at Marumo Gallants.

-Maritzburg United: Friday Samu came off in the 61st minute of his sides’ 5-0 home loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday.
Veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene did not make the Sundowns team.

