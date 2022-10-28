The newly elected Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Ntsokoane Matekane, has been sworn at a colourful ceremony held in Maseru today.

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia was among other Presidents that included Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Hage Geingob of Namibian among others that attended the swearing ceremony characterized with pomp and splendour.

Mr. Matekane took oath of office before that country’s Chief Justice, Sakoane Sakoane at a 20,000 capacity Setsoto stadium which was filled up.

The swearing in ceremony was also witnessed by the King of the Kingdom of Lesotho Letsie III.

Outgoing Prime Minister, Moeketsi Majoro, said he was handing over power peacefully as a way of promoting democracy and peace in Lesotho.

Dr. Majoro thanked King Letsie III for having bestowed power on him to lead the people of Lesotho.

He congratulated Mr. Matekane as a leader of the Revolution For Prosperity (PFP) along with the coalition partners, the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) led by Selibe Mochoboroane and Alliance of Democrats (AD) led by Dr. Monyane Moleleki.

He said leading people is very challenging and requires determination and commitment.

He has since advised the new Prime Minister to seek guidance from God especially around this time when the Kingdom of Lesotho is facing financial difficulties.

“With God, things are possible and I am asking you, the new Prime Minister, to always seek the guidance of God especially this time around when our country is facing some financial difficulties,” said Dr. Majoro.

He also thanked the international community for the support given to him during the time he was Prime Minister of Lesotho.

SADC Facilitator to Lesotho, Cyril Ramaphosa, who is President of South Africa, congratulated the Basutho people for their commitment to peace and unity and for taking part in peaceful elections that were won by Mr. Matekane.

Mr. Ramaphosa, who was mediator and facilitator during Lesotho’s political turmoil, commended the new Prime Minister and the Basutho people for exercising their right during the October 7, 2022 elections.

He has since urged the Basutho people to continue maintaining peace and stability especially at this crucial time when the country is undergoing reforms under the theme “The Lesotho We Want “.

President Ramaphosa further appealed to the new Prime Minister to continue with the implementation of reforms so as to achieve internal peace in Lesotho.

“With what we are witnessing today, I am sure that Lesotho will never be on the agenda of SADC due to instabilities and other security concerns,” said Mr. Ramaphosa.

And President of Namibia Hage Geingob said he is equally happy that general elections were held under a peaceful environment.

Mr. Geingob congratulated the Busotho people for what he described as a milestone achievement towards the restoration of peace in Lesotho.

He also commended the Electoral Commission of Lesotho for delivering credible elections as highlighted by the SADC report on elections.

“Am very happy that the general elections in Lesotho were conducted peacefully,” said Mr. Geingob.

Meanwhile, the newly sworn in Prime Minister promised to make the Kingdom of Lesotho great again.

Mr. Matekane, who now becomes the tenth Prime Minister since independence, said he wants to change things in that country.

He said he believes that he has the ability and capacity to change the image of Lesotho.

He has since called on the Busotho people living in other countries to consider returning home, promising that things will be fine, much to the jubilation of the Busotho people.

Mr. Matekane, whose speech was punctuated by songs of joy from the jubilant crowds, vowed to implement reforms.

He has meanwhile thanked SADC through President Ramaphosa for rendering support.

“We are grateful to the President of South Africa, Mr. Ramaphosa for his commitment to ensure there is peace and stability in Lesotho,” said Mr. Matekane.

President Hichilema was in Lesotho to attend the inauguration ceremony of Mr. Matekane.

As incoming, Deputy Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, President Hichilema joined other regional Heads of State in showing solidarity and collective commitment to the consolidation of democracy through the holding of peaceful elections.

Mr. Matekane’s political party, the Revolution For Prosperity (RFP) party, which was formed barely six months ago, won the October 7, 2022 elections.

Mr. Matekane was born on March 15, 1958 and is an accomplished businessman and politician.

He is the founder of Matekane Group of Companies which has a number of subsidiary companies dealing in construction and real estates among others.

He was awarded Forbes Africa Businessman of the year in 2021.

Lesotho, formerly known as Basutoland, has a population of 2.3 million people.