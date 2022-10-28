9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 28, 2022
President Hichilema in Lesotho for the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister-elect of the Kingdom of Lesotho

Maseru, October 28, 2022, ZANIS—President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Maseru, Lesotho for the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister-elect of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The presidential jet carrying President Hichilema touched down at Moshoeshoe International Airport in Maseru at exactly 09:14 hours local time.

President Hichilema was welcomed by the Principal Secretary for Police for the Kingdom of Lesotho, Tanki Mothoe.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo, was also on hand to welcome President Hichilema at the airport.

President Hichilema has joined Presidents Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Namibian President Hage Geingob and other heads of state and government who arrived earlier for the ceremony.

From the airport, the President was taken straight to the venue of the inauguration ceremony, Setsoto stadium.

President Hichilema is in Lesotho following the invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of Mr. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane, the Prime Minister-elect of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

As in-coming Deputy Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, President Hichilema will join other regional heads of state in showing solidarity and collective commitment to the consolidation of democracy through the holding of peaceful elections.

The inauguration ceremony follows the National Assembly elections that were held on October 7, 2022 in that country.

Mr. Matekane’s political party, the Revolution For Prosperity (RFP), which was formed barely six months ago, won the elections and he was appointed Prime Minister by King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Mr. Matekane was born on March 15, 1958 and is an accomplished businessman and politician.

He is the founder of Matekane Group of Companies which has a number of subsidiary companies dealing in construction and real estates, among others.

In 2021, he received a Forbes Africa Businessman of the year award.

The Kingdom of Lesotho, which has a population of 2.3 million, was formerly known as Basutoland.

It was renamed to the Kingdom of Lesotho upon independence from the UK in 1966.

President Hichilema is scheduled to return to Zambia immediately after the ceremony today.

