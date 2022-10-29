9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Sports
Zambia Down Sierra Leone to Advance in U23 AFCON qualifier

Zambia U23 are threw to the final qualifying round of the 2023 U23 AFCON after beating Sierra Leone 1-0 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Osward Mutapa’s advanced 2-1 aggregate after drawing 1-1 away in Monrovia on October 22.

It was a better display by Zambia but took time to find rhythm.

Jimmy Mukeya and Golden Mashata were both denied in the first half by goalkeeper Ibrahim Sesay.

The breakthrough in the 65th minute through Andrew Phiri just four minutes after he replaced Mukeya.

Phiri powered his was past two defenders to finally breach Sesay.

Sierra Leone survived in the 87th minute when Joshua Mutale fired his shot wide of the far post.

Zambia now await Egypt or Eswatini next March in the final round qualifier.

Egypt and Eswatini meet on Sunday in Alexandria battle a 0-0 first leg draw.

