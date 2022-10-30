The government has said that it is ready to partner with private sector that are not just looking at reaping profits but the interest of the Zambian people.

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo, says companies such as Geoveda Lenders Limited, which deals in manufacturing and processing of organic products such as liquid fertiliser, are of great benefit to the Zambian farmers.

Mr. Kasongo notes that organic fertiliser has an added advantage that will attract farmers in terms of affordability, improving soil texture, increasing the soil’s water retention abilities and stimulating healthy root development.

The Permanent Secretary said this in a speech read for him by Ndola District Commissioner, Joseph Phiri, during the official launch of Geoveda Lenders Limited in Ndola at Lowenthal Theater on Friday.

And Geoveda Lenders Limited Chief Executive Officer, Vernon Chembe, said the company targets to empower small entrepreneurs through loans.

Mr. Chembe further revealed that the company will create jobs for the youths throughout the value chain of production from manufacturing through to distribution.

“ My company has so far recruited over 3000 people from eight provinces namely Eastern, Western, Northwestern, Luapula, Muchinga, Central, Northern and Southern, “ he said.

Mr. Chembe stated that the newly employed are expected to start working on first November this year.

He noted that the company will be able to supply 50,000 liters of organic liquid fertiliser to farmers on the Copperbelt Province and that over 1000 direct and indirect Jobs will be created in each province.

Geoveda Lenders Limited is specialised in the manufacturing and processing of organic products such as organic liquid fertiliser and natural boosters which are used to cure and prevent livestock diseases.