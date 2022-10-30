9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 30, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Government is ready to partner with private sector that are not just looking at reaping profit-PS

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Economy Government is ready to partner with private sector that are not just...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has said that it is ready to partner with private sector that are not just looking at reaping profits but the interest of the Zambian people.

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo, says companies such as Geoveda Lenders Limited, which deals in manufacturing and processing of organic products such as liquid fertiliser, are of great benefit to the Zambian farmers.

Mr. Kasongo notes that organic fertiliser has an added advantage that will attract farmers in terms of affordability, improving soil texture, increasing the soil’s water retention abilities and stimulating healthy root development.

The Permanent Secretary said this in a speech read for him by Ndola District Commissioner, Joseph Phiri, during the official launch of Geoveda Lenders Limited in Ndola at Lowenthal Theater on Friday.

And Geoveda Lenders Limited Chief Executive Officer, Vernon Chembe, said the company targets to empower small entrepreneurs through loans.

Mr. Chembe further revealed that the company will create jobs for the youths throughout the value chain of production from manufacturing through to distribution.

“ My company has so far recruited over 3000 people from eight provinces namely Eastern, Western, Northwestern, Luapula, Muchinga, Central, Northern and Southern, “ he said.

Mr. Chembe stated that the newly employed are expected to start working on first November this year.

He noted that the company will be able to supply 50,000 liters of organic liquid fertiliser to farmers on the Copperbelt Province and that over 1000 direct and indirect Jobs will be created in each province.

Geoveda Lenders Limited is specialised in the manufacturing and processing of organic products such as organic liquid fertiliser and natural boosters which are used to cure and prevent livestock diseases.

Previous articleChiawa Chiefdom cries for development

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Government is ready to partner with private sector that are not just looking at reaping profit-PS

The government has said that it is ready to partner with private sector that are not just...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Tayali invites private sector to join Greenfield Rail project

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali, has called on the private sector to partner with the government in the Greenfield railway project. Mr....
Read more

Perform to your full potential, President Hichilema challenges the agriculture sector

Economy Chief Editor - 2
President Hakainde Hichilema has called for concerted efforts in addressing the challenges in the agriculture sector for it to perform to its full potential. President...
Read more

Zambia needs US$14 billion to meet electricity demand

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Zambia requires over 14 billion United States dollar worth of investment in its energy sector to meet the growing demand of electricity services. ...
Read more

Government pondering building concrete roads around the country

Economy Chief Editor - 12
Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Charles Milupi, says Zambia should develop a good road network for it to register significant economic development. Mr....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.