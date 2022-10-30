Updated:
Peezey Cables is back with a fresh Afro pop song titled ‘Running’
Photo Gallery Peezey Cables is back with a fresh Afro pop song titled 'Running'
Latest News
Peezey Cables is back with a fresh Afro pop song titled ‘Running’
Almost a year since his last official single, Peezey Cables is back with a fresh Afro pop sound titled...
More Articles In This Category
Koby releases “Resurrection” music video
Koby released the video for his single "Resurrection” which features gifted singer Teed Loud. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yacpz_v2nkQ
PR Girl media takes on megacity Kinshasa with penthouse party 2022
PR Girl Media aims to expand its events across Africa in the next few years PR Girl Media is Zambia’s leading Lifestyle PR Agency...
Cleo Ice Queen releases ‘Mix it up’ 2nd single off her EP
Def Jam Recordings Africa artist Cleo Ice Queen shares visuals for “Mix It Up” off her EP, “Leaders Of The New School”. Cleo Ice Queen‘s “Mix...
Umusepela Chile and Trina South release “Dear Memo” music video
Umusepela Chile released the video for his song "Dear Memo" which features Trina South. Video directed by Jay Rox and OG Beejay. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGMB7k7PvGY