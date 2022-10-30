9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Peezey Cables is back with a fresh Afro pop song titled ‘Running’

Peezey Cables is back with a fresh Afro pop song titled 'Running'
staff

Almost a year since his last official single, Peezey Cables is back with a fresh Afro pop sound titled Running.

The song is Produced by Peezey Cables at Mangishi Audio Studios.

