Power Dynamos missed an opportunity to go top of the FAZ Super Division table following a goalless draw against Zanaco away in Lusaka on Sunday.

Victory against Zanaco at Sunset Stadium, would have helped Power to dislodge Red Arrows from the top of the table as at Week 10.

The Kitwe outfits remained second on the table with 19 points, two behind leaders Arrows.

Zanaco are twelfth on the table with 12 points in 12 games played.

Arrows themselves forced a goalless draw at Nkana in Kitwe 24 hours earlier.

Prison Leopards are third on the table with 17 points followed by Forest Rangers on the same number of points.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles beat Green Buffaloes 1-0 in Lusaka on Sunday to move to number five on 17 points.

This was Eagles’ third straight win under acting coach Alex Namazaba.