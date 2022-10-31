9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 31, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Church key in forging unity – First Lady

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Church key in forging unity – First Lady
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

First Lady Mutinta Hichilema says the church should lead the way in strengthening partnerships that the country needs in building relations .

The First Lady says music has a unifying effect that brings people from all walks of life together and enhances one’s intelligence and mental focus leading to self-esteem improvement.

Mrs Hichilema was speaking yesterday when she officiated at an International Musical Concert organized by the Seventh Day Adventist Church held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

She stated that the consistent holding of such events underscores the purpose of unity and selfless commitment.

“Music uplifts our spirituality. It is important to appreciate that the two are closely related which often creates the desired atmosphere for spiritual mediation and nourishment. It assists in our spiritual expression and response to God and to the church,” Mrs Hichilema said.

The First Lady stated that the initiative to collaborate and create networks beyond the boundaries of the country speaks to what the government is pushing for.

And Woodlands Conference President, Daniel Chunga thanked the First Lady for finding time at the musical concert

Mr Chunga said the Musical concert is being hosted in Zambia for the second time since it started in 2016 in Tanzania.

He said the musical concert has attracted gospel artists and choir groups from countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania Kenya, Malawi, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Among the people that accompanied the First Lady were, Zambia National Service Commander, Lieutenant General MALITI SOLOCHI, senior SDA leaders and government officials.

Previous articleEgypt Book Date Against Zambia in 2023 U23 AFCON Qualifier Decider

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Church key in forging unity – First Lady

First Lady Mutinta Hichilema says the church should lead the way in strengthening partnerships that the country ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Peter Machungwa warns Criminally minded police officers

General News Chief Editor - 13
The Police Service Commission (PSC) says days are numbered on any erring and criminally minded officers in the Zambia Police Service and the Immigration...
Read more

Africa remains a priority for the EU-Pereyra

General News Chief Editor - 24
The new Head of Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Botswana and SADC Ambassador, Petra Pereyra, says Africa remains a priority...
Read more

48 Cooperatives in Kabwata Constituency receive 1,920,000 in grants

General News Chief Editor - 1
48 Cooperatives in Kabwata Constituency have received grants totalling 1,920,000 Kwacha under the women and youth community empowerment. Kabwata Member of Parliament Andrew Teyengwa has...
Read more

Growing Number of Mosquito worry Lusaka Mayor

General News Chief Editor - 27
Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala has expressed worry over the growing number of mosquitoes in the city, stating the need for a quick intervention as...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.