First Lady Mutinta Hichilema says the church should lead the way in strengthening partnerships that the country needs in building relations .

The First Lady says music has a unifying effect that brings people from all walks of life together and enhances one’s intelligence and mental focus leading to self-esteem improvement.

Mrs Hichilema was speaking yesterday when she officiated at an International Musical Concert organized by the Seventh Day Adventist Church held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

She stated that the consistent holding of such events underscores the purpose of unity and selfless commitment.

“Music uplifts our spirituality. It is important to appreciate that the two are closely related which often creates the desired atmosphere for spiritual mediation and nourishment. It assists in our spiritual expression and response to God and to the church,” Mrs Hichilema said.

The First Lady stated that the initiative to collaborate and create networks beyond the boundaries of the country speaks to what the government is pushing for.

And Woodlands Conference President, Daniel Chunga thanked the First Lady for finding time at the musical concert

Mr Chunga said the Musical concert is being hosted in Zambia for the second time since it started in 2016 in Tanzania.

He said the musical concert has attracted gospel artists and choir groups from countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania Kenya, Malawi, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Among the people that accompanied the First Lady were, Zambia National Service Commander, Lieutenant General MALITI SOLOCHI, senior SDA leaders and government officials.