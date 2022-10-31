9.5 C
Egypt Book Date Against Zambia in 2023 U23 AFCON Qualifier Decider

Egypt and Zambia will meet next year to decide who will qualify for the 2022 U23 AFCON.

Egypt booked their third round qualifying date against Zambia following a 1-0 home win over Eswatini on Sunday in Alexandria.

The result came 24 hours after Zambia beat Sierra Leone by the same margin at home in Lusaka to advance to the final round.

Emad Mayhoub scored in the 70th minute to send the defending U23 AFCON champions through to the final qualifying stage.

The Young Pharaohs advance 1-0 on aggregate following a scoreless first leg away in Eswatini on October 23.

Egypt will host Zambia in the first leg next March on the last stretch to decide who goes to Morocco in July.

The top three sides at the Morocco tournament will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

