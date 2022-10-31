9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 31, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kariba dam drains toward record low

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Kariba dam drains toward record low
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Water levels at the Kariba dam are plunging toward record lows, threatening hydroelectricity production for Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The dam had 10.9% of usable storage this week, compared with 34.1% a year ago, according to data from the Zambezi River Authority.

Levels are close to those reached in the 1995/96 season, the lowest recorded since the 128-meter (420 feet) high dam was completed in 1959.

While inflows from the Zambezi river were lower than the long-term mean in the past rainy season, the governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe have both built extra hydropower turbines at Kariba in the past decade, which release more water downstream.

Normally, water levels start rising in January.

“Appropriate measures to prevent a complete depletion of the scarce water in the Kariba reservoir have been taken with the power utilities,” the Zambezi River Authority, which manages the dam on behalf of Zambia and Zimbabwe, said in an emailed response to questions.

“Considering the rainfall forecast for the forthcoming season of normal-to-above normal, the authority has optimized the water allocation for 2023.”

Kariba has a generation capacity of 2,130 megawatts split between Zambia and Zimbabwe, which are separated by the Zambezi. The low levels could exacerbate a power shortage in Zimbabwe, which is currently generating 750 megawatts at the dam, until a coal-power plant at Hwange adds 300 megawatts — due next month.

Zambia has reduced its dependence on Kariba through the commissioning of the 750-megawatt Kafue Gorge Lower hydropower dam.

Zesco Ltd., Zambia’s state-owned power utility, didn’t immediately respond to emailed questions.

Bloomberg

Previous articleBarrick hoping to extend Lumwana mine to 2042

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Kariba dam drains toward record low

Water levels at the Kariba dam are plunging toward record lows, threatening hydroelectricity production for Zambia and Zimbabwe. The dam...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Church key in forging unity – First Lady

General News Chief Editor - 0
First Lady Mutinta Hichilema says the church should lead the way in strengthening partnerships that the country needs in building relations...
Read more

Peter Machungwa warns Criminally minded police officers

General News Chief Editor - 13
The Police Service Commission (PSC) says days are numbered on any erring and criminally minded officers in the Zambia Police Service and the Immigration...
Read more

Africa remains a priority for the EU-Pereyra

General News Chief Editor - 24
The new Head of Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Botswana and SADC Ambassador, Petra Pereyra, says Africa remains a priority...
Read more

48 Cooperatives in Kabwata Constituency receive 1,920,000 in grants

General News Chief Editor - 1
48 Cooperatives in Kabwata Constituency have received grants totalling 1,920,000 Kwacha under the women and youth community empowerment. Kabwata Member of Parliament Andrew Teyengwa has...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.