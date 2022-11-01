9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Government reiterates support to footwear, leather goods design industry

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Economy Government reiterates support to footwear, leather goods design industry
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises Development has reiterated its commitment to providing comprehensive support towards the growth of small and medium entrepreneurs in Zambia.

Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Permanent Secretary, Yvonne Mpundu, says this is because the government, through the eighth National Development Plan (8NDP) is pursuing a private sector-driven economic transformation.

Ms Mpundu was speaking when she officiated at the training of trainers in footwear and leather goods design, manufacturing craftsmanship, export readiness and transformative entrepreneurship workshop at Cooperative College in Lusaka.

She stressed the importance of working with organisations such as the Africa Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI) among other stakeholders to prioritise the leather value chain to develop the economy.

Ms Mpundu said this is because the leather sector has the potential of enhancing economic inclusion and ensuring the participation of a wider spectrum of society, especially for women and the youth.

She acknowledged ALLPI’s collaboration with the government in accomplishing various activities which include training of artisans on industrial glove making, footwear designing and capacity building on cluster development and management.

“I believe this training programme has come at an opportune time as the government is implementing the eighth NDP, an economic blueprint guiding us towards the achievement of our national vision,” Ms Mpundu stated.

She noted that the leather sector is a quick-win industry which has helped some of the developed countries transform their economies.

The Permanent Secretary noted that Africa holds about a quarter of the global livestock population that constitutes the basis for leather industry development.

Ms Mpundu has therefore said Zambia has the potential to generate more revenue if value addition and linkages to the global value chain are enhanced.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Leather Industrial Association (ZALIA) said although the sector in Africa had many natural strengths, it risks missing out on opportunities to expand to global markets.

ZALIA chairperson, Mercy Mukupa, outlined some constraints to the growth of Zambia’s leather sector, including access to quality and quantity of hides at affordable prices.

Ms Mukupa said lack of access to affordable finance, machinery, raw materials and working capital for the SMEs is hampering the growth of the sector.

She however commended the government for proposing to modernise the TEVET institutions with state of art training equipment under the skills development fund in the 2023 proposed national budget.

Ms Mukupa said the measure will address the skills mismatch challenges in the Zambian economy.

Meanwhile, ALLPI footwear Consultant, Feraw Kebede, showcased the readily available machinery required in the manufacturing of leather shoes.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema expected in Central Province today for One day working Visit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Government reiterates support to footwear, leather goods design industry

The Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises Development has reiterated its commitment to providing comprehensive support towards the growth...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

We’re Not Doing Enough To Absorb Young People Looking For Jobs -Musokotwane

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says the biggest challenge the country has is how to create jobs. During the 2023 post budget and national development symposium...
Read more

ZDA records increase in investment ventures

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has recorded 73.53 percent increase in investment ventures this year compared to last year. ZDA Acting Managing Director, Albert...
Read more

Barrick hoping to extend Lumwana mine to 2042

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Barrick Gold Corporation says promising drill results could see the life of its Lumwana copper mine extended to 2060 from 2042, its Chief Executive...
Read more

Government is ready to partner with private sector that are not just looking at reaping profit-PS

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The government has said that it is ready to partner with private sector that are not just looking at reaping profits but...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.