President Hakainde Hichilema cautioned camp extension officers in the tendency of misleading farmers over accessing inputs under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) of stern action.

Mr. Hichilema warned the erring officers advising unsuspecting farmer that they will not access inputs to immediately stop as government will supply inputs to all farmers registered on the program.

President Hichilema notes that government is determined to support viable farmers who qualify to access the inputs.

Speaking at a campaign rally for UPND candidates in the Mkushi local government elections slated for Friday, the head of state observed that some camp extension officers were spreading falsehood about the program.

“If you’re a camp extension officer spreading lies, then you want to lose your job,” he warned.

President Hichilema stated that province has started receiving inputs for distribution to those who qualify.

“This is happening while those who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency are being paid.” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State also stated that government is determined to improve the lives of the people at grassroot level hence the increase of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

” We increased the CDF from K1.6 million to K25.7 million, we have employed thousands of teachers and health workers and we are employing personnel in the defense. This is unprecedented, ” he said.

And on the forthcoming By-elections, Mr. Hichilema appealed to the people of Masansa to vote for Melson Chilemu as District council chairperson and Deborah Phiri as Mibanga ward councilor.

Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa highlighted the delayed distribution of inputs as the major issue affecting people in the area.

“I would like to announce that we have started receiving the inputs and the delayed distribution is no longer an issue, ” he said.

Meanwhile, UPND Central Province chairperson Albert Chifita said the party has continued to grow in the province.

Mr. Chifita was optimism that the ruling party will win the November 4, 2022 , By-elections both at ward level and District council chairperson seat.

And UPND District council chairperson candidate Melson Chilemu pledged to improve the road network, markets access to safe water, education and health services.