Trident have opened a two-point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table following a 3-0 win over Kafue Eagles at home over the weekend.

Trident took advantage of Mufulira Wanderers’ goalless draw at Livingstone Pirates to return to the top.

Goals from Jonathan Tanganyika and Terry Mwanshi plus Jimmy Sondashi helped Trident to bounce back after last week’s 3-0 loss to Mighty in Mufulira.

Coach Israel Mwanza’s Trident have 21 points in 10 matches.

Kafue Eagles dropped one place to number four on 17 points.

Second placed Wanderers have 19 points from 10 matches played.

Meanwhile, Jumulo moved into third place on the table following a 1-0 win over Mpulungu Harbour at home in Kalumbila.

Jumulo have 18 points while Mpulungu are bottom of the table with eight points as at Week 10.

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION ONE WEEK 10 RESULTS

Trident 3-0 Kafue Eagles

Livingstone Pirates 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Mutondo Stars 1-0 Indeni

Young Buffaloes 0-1 Atletico Lusaka

Kafue Celtic 2-2 Aguila Stars

City of Lusaka 1-1 Konkola Blades

Jumulo 1-0 Mpulungu Harbour

BARTS 0-2 ZESCO Malaiti

Lusaka Dynamos 1-2 Kitwe United