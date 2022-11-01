9.5 C
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
PF will not use under-hand methods to block any of the aspiring candidates-Chilangwa

By Chief Editor
PF Acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa says no under-hand methods to disadvantage any of our aspiring candidates will be entertained.

Mr Chilangwa vowed that the PF will hold an all inclusive general conference.

“We in the PF have started an all inclusive process towards the Extra Ordinary General Conference following the receiving of applications from Presidential hopefuls. I further wish to inform the general membership of the PF and the country at large that no under-hand methods to disadvantage any of our aspiring candidates will be entertained,” he stated.

“PF is PF and no other description will be entertained at least not under my watch,” he declared.

Mr Chilangwa added, “Please not that following the receiving of applications it remains my responsibility and mine alone to submit a report to the Central Committee after which the central committee will agree on rules of engagement and the campaign schedule by our Presidential candidates.”

He said this shall be announce as soon as the meeting is convened.

“No one is mandated to issue any statement on this process other my office, and please ignore every statement on this matter not coming from my office with the contempt it deserves,” he said.

“Enemies of PF are not happy that PF can attract such a big number of quality leaders to vie the PF top job. Please remain calm. If the SG has not said it then it is not true. I urge all our members and well wishers to focus and spend all the energy on the on-going by-elections campaigns for the rest of this week.”

