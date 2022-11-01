9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
General News
President Hichilema expected in Central Province today for One day working Visit

By Chief Editor
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow November 1, expected in Central Province for a one day working visit.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe says the Head of State will visit Masansa area to check on government projects before meeting traditional leaders in Mkushi later in the day.

Mr. Mwanakampwe told ZANIS in an interview on Monday that the Republican President will also interact with farmers in the district.

President Hichilema will after the program travel back to Lusaka.

The minister further disclosed that that government has released funds towards payment to farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

He said that the payment process is underway.

