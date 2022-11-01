United States (US) Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, has acknowledged the need to build better and strong efficacy partnerships between Zambia and the United States that will culminate into the promotion of investment by the American people in the Copperbelt Province.

Mr Gonzales said there is need to establish catalysts that will facilitate greater ties and linkages for the people of the United States and their Zambian counterparts.

Speaking in Ndola today when he called on the Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary, Daniel Kamenga, Mr. Gonzales noted that the Copperbelt Province remains the hub of Zambia’s economy.

He is in the province to interact with people so that he can understand their way of life as well as what makes the Copperbelt to stand out.

"It is a perfect trip out of Lusaka and I needed to be here to see for myself, to listen to the people of Ndola and the entire Copperbelt, understand what makes this place tick and what are the priorities for Zambians," he stated.

And Copperbelt Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Daniel Kamenga, expressed happiness that the US envoy chose to visit the province first in his tour of duty in Zambia.

Mr. Kamenga said Zambia’s economy is dependent on the Copperbelt due to its mining potential.

He added that the province has a lot of goods and services on offer to the business world.

He further said the province is endowed with a lot of natural resources which both local and foreign investors can take advantage of and invest their money in.

“We have a number of things which you may have to look at in terms of investment. You made a good choice of coming to the Copperbelt province,” he said.

