The Government through the Ministry of Health has hailed the Government of Ireland for supporting various sectors of the Zambian economy.

The Government of Ireland through the Health Services Executive (HSE) supported by Barnabas Aid and Crown Agents on Tuesday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth over 400,000 Euros to the Zambian Government.

The Ministry of Health received the donation on behalf of the government at the handover ceremony held at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies (ZAMMSA) central warehouse in Lusaka.

The donated health commodities which include face masks and examination gloves are vital medical supplies in health facilities.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Ministry of Health Director for Clinical Care Services, Dr. Alex Makupe, who received the donation on behalf of the Ministry and commended the Irish government for the continued support to Zambia, particularly in the health sector.

Dr. Makupe noted that the Republic of Ireland has been an all-weather friend to Zambia, and has made significant contributions towards the health sector – including supporting and funding for the construction of a number of maternity wings at several health centers in Lusaka, Copperbelt and Northern provinces.

He assured the Irish government that the donated medical supplies will be put to good use and serve the Zambian people by delivering them to deserving health facilities in all parts of the country.

He said the New Dawn government is determined to work with all Cooperating Partners to ensure that people have the needed health care services to be healthy for a sustainable labour force to improve the economy of the country.

“From the onset I wish to state that the governments of the Republic of Ireland and Zambia have for a long time enjoyed cordial bilateral relations. This is evident from the many projects and technical assistance that your government has funded through the Development Cooperation of Ireland. You may wish to know that the support has been extended to various sectors including water and sanitation, education, economic infrastructure industry, environment, urban development, HIV/Aids, governance/elections just to mention a few. As a nation we will continue to cherish this most importance from your government and the warm people of Ireland which is strongly directed towards poverty alleviation among our people and growth of the Zambian economy. I am happy to say that the health sector has been one of the major beneficiaries,” Dr. Makupe said.

“We currently have a school of biomedical laboratory technicians within Ndola Teaching Hospital. This was started by the Irish Department and it is still growing. It provides human resources for our laboratories in this country. Of course we have got other schools that have opened up but the beginning was through that. We appreciate it,” he said.

Dr. Makupe also highlighted Government’s commitment to ensuring that the Zambian people access quality healthcare services.

“All health workers are working in line with the New Dawn Government aspirations under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema in ensuring that Zambian people access quality healthcare services, hence the donated health commodities received will be put to good use,” he said.

Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Ireland to Zambia Mr. Brian Caden said the Irish government remains committed to partnering with the Zambian government to improve healthcare service delivery in the country to have a healthier population.

The Irish Envoy explained that the government values the long standing partnership with the Zambian government through the Ministry of Health, including the well-established relationship with the Health Service Executive and the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland.

Meanwhile, ZAMMSA Director General Mr. Billy Mweetwa has reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to serving the general public diligently through efficient, accountability and distribution of health commodities up to the last mile.