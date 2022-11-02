FORMER Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo and his wife, Wanizya, have pleaded not guilty to possession of property suspected for be proceeds of crime.

Three weeks ago, the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Kampyongo and Chirwa for possession of property worth over K29 million suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Yesterday, the duo appeared before Lusaka Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya facing 11 counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to proceeds.

It is alleged that between January 1, 2012 and 3 September 30, 2022, the couple had property number F/135/4301 and property number F/179/4301 located in Eureka off Kafue Road valued at K11,100,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged in count two that between the same dates, Kampyongo did possess property number LUS/38467 located off Twin Palm Road, Ibex Hill valued at K1,600,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In the third count, it is alleged that between the damage dates, Kampyongo did possess a residential house namely stand number LUS/24406 located off Lilayi Road Libala South valued K860,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In the fourth count, it is alleged that between the same dates, Kampyongo did possess property number KAF/LN_59832/8 and KAF/LN 59832/9 in Chifwema Lusaka valued at K1,600,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged in the fifth count that Wanziya and Kampyongo did possess property number F/33/A/F/2470 and property number F/33/A/F/2471 located in Meanwood Ndeke Lusaka valued at K2,100,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In the sixth count, it is alleged that the couple pdid possess F/609/E/77/A48 and property number F/609/E/77/A48 located in Foxdale Lusaka valued at K5,200,000 property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In the seventh count, it is alleged that between the same period, Wanziya did possess property number L/2131/M/A/2/C1/11 valued at K 1,200,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Further in count eight, it is alleged that between the same dates, Wanziya did possess property number L/2131/M/A/2/C1/10 valued at K 1,200,000, in Ibex Hill Lusaka, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In count nine, allegations are that between the same period, Wanziya did possess property number L/30168/M and property number L/30167/M located in Mikango Lusaka worth K2,110,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Further in the 10th count, allegations are that between the dame period, Wanizya was in possession of K1,382,513.84 in a bank account, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Lastly, it is alleged that during the same period, Wanziya did possess money amounting to K 1,200,000 in a bank account, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

After the charges were read before magistrate Sylvia Munyinya, the duo pleaded not guilty.

Trial will start on November 16,2022.