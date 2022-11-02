9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kampyongo and wife, plead not guilty to possession of property suspected for be proceeds of crime

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Kampyongo and wife, plead not guilty to possession of property suspected...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FORMER Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo and his wife, Wanizya, have pleaded not guilty to possession of property suspected for be proceeds of crime.

Three weeks ago, the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Kampyongo and Chirwa for possession of property worth over K29 million suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Yesterday, the duo appeared before Lusaka Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya facing 11 counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to proceeds.

They are facing 11 counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that between January 1, 2012 and 3 September 30, 2022, the couple had property number F/135/4301 and property number F/179/4301 located in Eureka off Kafue Road valued at K11,100,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged in count two that between the same dates, Kampyongo did possess property number LUS/38467 located off Twin Palm Road, Ibex Hill valued at K1,600,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In the third count, it is alleged that between the damage dates, Kampyongo did possess a residential house namely stand number LUS/24406 located off Lilayi Road Libala South valued K860,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In the fourth count, it is alleged that between the same dates, Kampyongo did possess property number KAF/LN_59832/8 and KAF/LN 59832/9 in Chifwema Lusaka valued at K1,600,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged in the fifth count that Wanziya and Kampyongo did possess property number F/33/A/F/2470 and property number F/33/A/F/2471 located in Meanwood Ndeke Lusaka valued at K2,100,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In the sixth count, it is alleged that the couple pdid possess F/609/E/77/A48 and property number F/609/E/77/A48 located in Foxdale Lusaka valued at K5,200,000 property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In the seventh count, it is alleged that between the same period, Wanziya did possess property number L/2131/M/A/2/C1/11 valued at K 1,200,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Further in count eight, it is alleged that between the same dates, Wanziya did possess property number L/2131/M/A/2/C1/10 valued at K 1,200,000, in Ibex Hill Lusaka, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In count nine, allegations are that between the same period, Wanziya did possess property number L/30168/M and property number L/30167/M located in Mikango Lusaka worth K2,110,000, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Further in the 10th count, allegations are that between the dame period, Wanizya was in possession of K1,382,513.84 in a bank account, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Lastly, it is alleged that during the same period, Wanziya did possess money amounting to K 1,200,000 in a bank account, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

After the charges were read before magistrate Sylvia Munyinya, the duo pleaded not guilty.

Trial will start on November 16,2022.

Previous articleCourt finds a company with a case to answer for alleged false returns and tax evasion

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Kampyongo and wife, plead not guilty to possession of property suspected for be proceeds of crime

FORMER Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo and his wife, Wanizya, have pleaded not guilty to possession of property...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Court finds a company with a case to answer for alleged false returns and tax evasion

General News Chief Editor - 0
THE Kitwe Magistrate’s Court has found a company with a case to answer for alleged false returns and tax evasion. Focus on Equipment and Services...
Read more

Ndola City Council urged to unblock drainages

General News Chief Editor - 4
Ndola residents have appealed to the local authority to unblock drainages in the City before the onset of the 2022/2023 rainy season. The residents are...
Read more

HH warns erring Extension officers over FISP

General News Chief Editor - 3
President Hakainde Hichilema cautioned camp extension officers in the tendency of misleading farmers over accessing inputs under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) of...
Read more

President Hichilema expected in Central Province today for One day working Visit

General News Chief Editor - 7
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow November 1, expected in Central Province for a one day working visit. Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.