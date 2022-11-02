Fashion Sakala’s debut campaign in the UEFA Champions League group stages ended on a winless note.

=SCOTLAND

The Chipolopolo Zambia striker played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday in Rangers’ 3-1 home loss to Ajax Amsterdam.

Fashion also bowed out without a goal in five European appearances this term.

Tuesday’s home loss was Rangers’ sixth successive Group A defeat that saw Rangers finish rock bottom on zero points.

=SWEDEN

In Sweden on Monday, second placed Djurgarden won 1-0 away at number 12 side Norrkoping.

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 74th minute of that match.

=DENMARK

On the same day in Denmark, 8th placed Midtjylland lost 2-1 at home to 4th positioned OB Odense.

Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on at the start of halftime.