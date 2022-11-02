9.5 C
MID-WEEK PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Makes Winless UEFA CL Exit

Fashion Sakala’s debut campaign in the UEFA Champions League group stages ended on a winless note.

=SCOTLAND
The Chipolopolo Zambia striker played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday in Rangers’ 3-1 home loss to Ajax Amsterdam.
Fashion also bowed out without a goal in five European appearances this term.
Tuesday’s home loss was Rangers’ sixth successive Group A defeat that saw Rangers finish rock bottom on zero points.

=SWEDEN
In Sweden on Monday, second placed Djurgarden won 1-0 away at number 12 side Norrkoping.
Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 74th minute of that match.

=DENMARK
On the same day in Denmark, 8th placed Midtjylland lost 2-1 at home to 4th positioned OB Odense.
Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on at the start of halftime.

