Fashion Sakala’s debut campaign in the UEFA Champions League group stages ended on a winless note.
=SCOTLAND
The Chipolopolo Zambia striker played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday in Rangers’ 3-1 home loss to Ajax Amsterdam.
Fashion also bowed out without a goal in five European appearances this term.
Tuesday’s home loss was Rangers’ sixth successive Group A defeat that saw Rangers finish rock bottom on zero points.
=SWEDEN
In Sweden on Monday, second placed Djurgarden won 1-0 away at number 12 side Norrkoping.
Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 74th minute of that match.
=DENMARK
On the same day in Denmark, 8th placed Midtjylland lost 2-1 at home to 4th positioned OB Odense.
Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on at the start of halftime.