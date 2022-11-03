9.5 C
Economy
HH urges Mwense to vote for Chikota as Mwense Council Chairperson on Friday

President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the electorate in Mwense to vote for UPND candidate Stephen Chikota in the Council Chairperson elections slated for this Friday.
President Hichilema has urged the people to turn up in numbers to vote for the UPND candidate Chikota.
Mr Hichilema said if the electorate vote for Mr. Chikota , they will fully benefit from the improved Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation.
The head of state said  this  during a campaign rally at Lukwesa Primary School in Mwense District adding that  the UPND alliance has a track record of fulfilling it’s promises.
” We are now in government, we have a job to do. We promised free education and we have fulfilled it. We promised that there will be no violence in bus stops, today there is no violence in the bus stops.We promised to increase the CDF,” President Hichilema said.
The President pledged to the people of Mwense that his government will improve the road network in the area adding that works on the Mwense-Kasomena road and a bridge will soon commence.
He also told the people to be expectant of farming inputs soon.
On  the mining sector, Mr. Hichilema further advised the locals not sell small scale mining licenses they have been awarded to by the government.
“Our jobs is to give the mining licenses to you, the people. When we give you the licenses, don’t sell the licenses mine, if you can’t mine, find a partner,” the President stated.
Meanwhile the head of state asked Mr Chikota to exercise humility when he gets elected into office.
Mr Hichilema said the UPND candidate when successfully elected should always remember to be a servant of the people .
