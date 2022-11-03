9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 3, 2022
type here...
Columns
Updated:

We Are Pushing Hard For Economic Stabilisation, Investments, Job Creation & Prosperity – Musokotwane

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Columns We Are Pushing Hard For Economic Stabilisation, Investments, Job Creation & Prosperity...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Finance and National Planning Minister Dr SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE MP has told visiting African Development Bank Executive Director GERALD BUSSIER that the Zambian economy is on the verge of sustained growth and emancipation due to the enabling policies that the Government has put in place to ensure macro-economic stability, quality investment inflows, job creation for the masses, and national prosperity.

He expressed confidence of a very bright future for the country – anchored not only on investment in education and other social sector programmes, but also on citizen empowerment programmes such the Constituency Development Fund, Agriculture Development Initiatives, Women and Youth Development Initiatives, and SME development and sustainability initiatives under various public institutions.

“We are also pushing hard for increased productivity in agriculture and mining ventures,” the Minister said, adding that, the Government is keen to ensure “corporate agriculture” through the farm blocks is functional, and drives the supply of raw materials for the agro-value chain.

“Similarly, we need to push mining production because of the beneficial downstream positive effects on local communities and supporting industries, which is why we have rationalized our tax regime to make our mining industry, regionally competitive,” stated Dr MUSOKOTWANE.

The Minister was speaking at his office in Lusaka when Mr. BUSSIER paid a courtesy call on him, this morning.

Meanwhile, Mr. BUSSIER has reiterated AfDB’s commitment to Zambia’s development agenda through enhanced implementation of AfDB supported development programmes in the country.

Previous articleBank of Zambia Launches ‘Go Cashless’ Campaign

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

We Are Pushing Hard For Economic Stabilisation, Investments, Job Creation & Prosperity – Musokotwane

Finance and National Planning Minister Dr SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE MP has told visiting African Development Bank Executive Director GERALD BUSSIER...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Pointing Out Tribal Inclined Decisions, Actions of this Government Is Not Being A Tribalist

Columns Chief Editor - 40
By Fred M’membe President of the Socialist Party It's crass dishonest, ignorance and stupidity for anyone to accuse me of tribalism. Firstly, my ethnic, and...
Read more

We’re Not Doing Enough To Absorb Young People Looking For Jobs -Musokotwane

Columns Chief Editor - 18
Finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says the biggest challenge the country has is how to create jobs. During the 2023 post budget and national development symposium...
Read more

HH is a Darling of Imperialists, Transnational corporations and Foreigners

Columns Chief Editor - 30
By Fred M’membe President of the Socialist Party Since Mr Hakainde Hichilema lives for praise, he will probably welcome the cheap propaganda of an epic...
Read more

HH Abusing Intelligence and Security Wings to Spy on Opposition

Columns Chief Editor - 27
By Fred M’membe President of the Socialist Party There's an illegal, unethical and unacceptable practice by our intelligence and security agencies that is becoming accepted...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.