Finance and National Planning Minister Dr SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE MP has told visiting African Development Bank Executive Director GERALD BUSSIER that the Zambian economy is on the verge of sustained growth and emancipation due to the enabling policies that the Government has put in place to ensure macro-economic stability, quality investment inflows, job creation for the masses, and national prosperity.

He expressed confidence of a very bright future for the country – anchored not only on investment in education and other social sector programmes, but also on citizen empowerment programmes such the Constituency Development Fund, Agriculture Development Initiatives, Women and Youth Development Initiatives, and SME development and sustainability initiatives under various public institutions.

“We are also pushing hard for increased productivity in agriculture and mining ventures,” the Minister said, adding that, the Government is keen to ensure “corporate agriculture” through the farm blocks is functional, and drives the supply of raw materials for the agro-value chain.

“Similarly, we need to push mining production because of the beneficial downstream positive effects on local communities and supporting industries, which is why we have rationalized our tax regime to make our mining industry, regionally competitive,” stated Dr MUSOKOTWANE.

The Minister was speaking at his office in Lusaka when Mr. BUSSIER paid a courtesy call on him, this morning.

Meanwhile, Mr. BUSSIER has reiterated AfDB’s commitment to Zambia’s development agenda through enhanced implementation of AfDB supported development programmes in the country.