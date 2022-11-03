The Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) says it will ensure that locally obtained qualifications are evaluated within 14 days while international qualifications are evaluated within 30 days.

Some ZAQA officials are in South Africa at the invitation of their counterparts from the South African Qualification Authority (SAQA), which was also facilitated by the Zambia High Commission. The officials are expected to discuss challenges facing Zambian students in obtaining the South African Certificate, which is a prerequisite for enrolling at any South African University, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

Speaking in South Africa yesterday during a zoom meeting with Zambian academicians and students in that country, ZAQA Acting Director Technical services, Fidelis Cheelo said the Authority will look into how best to address the identified challenges.

Mr Cheelo says ZAQA will ensure that challenges facing Zambian students are also addressed at the regional level because Zambia has a framework that aligns with that of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) which comprehensively covers all learning achievements and pathways.

“The Zambia Qualification Framework provides basics of improving the quality accessibility, linkages and public or labour market recognition of qualifications within Zambia and internationally.

“I am happy to have this interaction with Zambian students in South Africa and I want to assure them that all qualifications sent to ZAQA will be processed within 14 days,” Mr Cheelo said.

And ZAQA Director of Corporate Services, Mercy Ngoma says the value of the Zambia Qualification Framework lies in its potential to contribute to policy goals such as lifelong learning, recognition of skills and improving the quality of education and training.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Inonge Mwenya, says she is happy that ZAQA has been invited for the meeting so that the two countries can address the issues affecting the students and can reach a mutual understanding on other issues as well.

Ms. Mwenya said she appreciates the visit as it has also enlightened the students on the process of evaluation.