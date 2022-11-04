Farmers in Kabwe have complained over the delayed distribution of farming inputs saying it is creating a lot of uncertainty following the onset of rains.

Jackson Sipanje 68 and Lyson Nkhoma 60, both of Kang’omba Ward in Kabwe say while they are happy with the changes that the government has put in place in ensuring that only vulnerable but viable farmers benefit from the Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP), delaying the inputs is worrying them.

The duo said government should accelerate the distribution of the inputs because the continued delays are posing panic amongst the farmers.

“We are extremely worried because while we are receiving the daily weather updates from the Meteorological department, we are not sure what we will do if God decides to pour the rains today because we neither have fertilizer nor seed,” they stated.

The farmers added that the government should also consider allowing the farmers to use the old system of depositing their money to access the inputs, especially now that there is a delay as implementing the new system may delay them further.

But Kabwe District Agricultural Coordinator, Etambuyu Anamela has appealed to the farmers not to worry saying the inputs are in but that she will give a clear statement regarding the quantities received so far.