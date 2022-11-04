9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 4, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Delays in distributing farming inputs worry farmers

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Delays in distributing farming inputs worry farmers
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Farmers in Kabwe have complained over the delayed distribution of farming inputs saying it is creating a lot of uncertainty following the onset of rains.

Jackson Sipanje 68 and Lyson Nkhoma 60, both of Kang’omba Ward in Kabwe say while they are happy with the changes that the government has put in place in ensuring that only vulnerable but viable farmers benefit from the Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP), delaying the inputs is worrying them.

The duo said government should accelerate the distribution of the inputs because the continued delays are posing panic amongst the farmers.

“We are extremely worried because while we are receiving the daily weather updates from the Meteorological department, we are not sure what we will do if God decides to pour the rains today because we neither have fertilizer nor seed,” they stated.

The farmers added that the government should also consider allowing the farmers to use the old system of depositing their money to access the inputs, especially now that there is a delay as implementing the new system may delay them further.

But Kabwe District Agricultural Coordinator, Etambuyu Anamela has appealed to the farmers not to worry saying the inputs are in but that she will give a clear statement regarding the quantities received so far.

Previous articleGovernment is in need of 60 000 Health Workers – Masebo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Delays in distributing farming inputs worry farmers

Farmers in Kabwe have complained over the delayed distribution of farming inputs saying it is creating a lot...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to increase beneficiaries under nutrition programme

General News Chief Editor - 0
Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Namani Monze has disclosed that government intends to increase the number of beneficiaries under the 1000 Most Critical Days Programme,...
Read more

LCC disburse 24 million Kwacha to various CDF projects and embarks on cleaning and spraying of ponds and drainage

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Lusaka City Council – LCC has disbursed 24 million Kwacha Constituency Development Funds – CDF to Seven Constituency in Lusaka, the Local Authority...
Read more

Rwandan Refugees cry for protection after another one is killed in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 9
The Former and Current Rwandan Refugees Association in Zambia has strongly condemned the killing Rwandan refugees who have sought asylum in the SADAC countries...
Read more

Govt. concerned about increased mine accidents

General News Chief Editor - 3
Government says it is concerned over an increased number of mining accidents reported to be on an average of about sixteen (16) fatal...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.