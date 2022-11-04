Green Buffaloes will be seeking a semifinal place as they face Simba Queens of Tanzania in Saturday night’s final Group A match at the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco.

Buffaloes just need a draw in the 21h00 kick off match at Stade de Marrakech to advance to the last four.

The Zambian champions and Simba are tied on three points each after posting a win and loss in their respective first two matches.

The Moroccans ASFAR lead Group A with six points and second placed Buffaloes have three points, followed by Simba Girls and Liberia’s Determined Girls are bottom without points.

“We have prepared well. We psyched our players and I think now they are ready. They are aware of the mistakes they made (in the 2-1 loss to ASFAR) they have assured not to repeat those mistakes,” said Buffaloes coach Charles Haalubono.

Buffaloes launched the CAF Women’s Champions League with a 4-0 win over Determined Girls last Sunday before succumbing to a 2-1 loss to ASFAR in a midweek match.

“Our target is to reach the semifinals; from there we can start thinking about winning the cup,” Haalubono said.

ASFAR will tackle Determined Girls on Saturday at 21h00 as well.