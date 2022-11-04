9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 4, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

GBFC Battle Simba For CAF Women’s Champions League Semifinal Place

By sports
55 views
0
Sports GBFC Battle Simba For CAF Women's Champions League Semifinal Place
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Buffaloes will be seeking a semifinal place as they face Simba Queens of Tanzania in Saturday night’s final Group A match at the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco.

Buffaloes just need a draw in the 21h00 kick off match at Stade de Marrakech to advance to the last four.

The Zambian champions and Simba are tied on three points each after posting a win and loss in their respective first two matches.

The Moroccans ASFAR lead Group A with six points and second placed Buffaloes have three points, followed by Simba Girls and Liberia’s Determined Girls are bottom without points.

“We have prepared well. We psyched our players and I think now they are ready. They are aware of the mistakes they made (in the 2-1 loss to ASFAR) they have assured not to repeat those mistakes,” said Buffaloes coach Charles Haalubono.

Buffaloes launched the CAF Women’s Champions League with a 4-0 win over Determined Girls last Sunday before succumbing to a 2-1 loss to ASFAR in a midweek match.

“Our target is to reach the semifinals; from there we can start thinking about winning the cup,” Haalubono said.

ASFAR will tackle Determined Girls on Saturday at 21h00 as well.

Previous articleAnthrax breaks out in Kazungula

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

GBFC Battle Simba For CAF Women’s Champions League Semifinal Place

Green Buffaloes will be seeking a semifinal place as they face Simba Queens of Tanzania in Saturday night’s final...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Augustine Mulenga Set For Zanaco Reunion, Shonga Dates Nkana on Sundays

Sports sports - 0
They did not make Moses Sichone’s team for Chipolopolo's away friendly against Israel on November 17 but it's business as usual for Augustine Mulenga,...
Read more

THURDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Chilufya and Banda Head into Knockout Stages

Sports sports - 0
Edward Chilufya and Emmanuel Banda’s lower-tier European campaigns continue into the knockout stages but Kings Kangwa's race is over after Thursday's closing group stage...
Read more

Sunzu Returns To Chipolopolo

Sports sports - 1
Defender Stopilla Sunzu is back in the Chipolopolo Zambia fold. The 2012 AFCON winner has been handed a shock recall for Zambia’s historic friendly date...
Read more

GBFC’S CAF Women’s CL Semifinal Hopes Suffer Setback

Sports sports - 3
Green Buffaloes' semifinal hopes in their 2022/2023 CAF Women’s Champions League debut campaign suffered a setback on Wednesday after losing to ten-women and hosts...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.