9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 4, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Government is in need of 60 000 Health Workers – Masebo

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Health Government is in need of 60 000 Health Workers - Masebo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo says the country needs an estimation of 60 thousand health workers for it to reach the desired number of human resources to help attain the goal of providing quality health services to all.

Ms Masebo says already, government has started the process of responding to this by employing reasonable numbers of health workers.

Ms Masebo says the successful attainment of Zambia’s goal of being a prosperous middle income country by 2030 begins with the transformation of its people into health and productive ones.

She said during the 15th graduation ceremony of biomedical students at Ndola School of Biomedical Sciences that government is will continue prioritising health service provision as a path way to achieve the goal.

Ms Masebo through a speech read on her behalf by Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo said in recognition of the need for enhanced of continuous professional development.

She said the ministry will continue facilitating training of laboratory staff at masters’ level in biomedical sciences, and that this is already happening at the University of Zambia.

The Health Minister said this presents an opportunity for laboratory personnel to upgrade to post graduate level and specialist in various fields of biomedical sciences.

Ms Masebo says her ministry is emphasising the practice of evidence based medicine and has urged the graduands to promote the highest level of ethical standards.

And speaking earlier, University of Zambia School of Health Sciences Dean, Sody Munsaka said innovation and research is key for the growth of the health sector.

Dr Munsaka said students being offloaded by various schools of should embrace innovation, be responsible, ethical and professional health practitioners.

Dr Munsaka urged the graduands to respect patients and clients as well as maintaining higher levels of confidence as regards to customer or patient records.

Previous articleThe Continued over-detention of Suspects by Police without trial is Concerning- Human Rights Commission

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Government is in need of 60 000 Health Workers – Masebo

Minister of Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo says the country needs an estimation of 60 thousand health workers for it...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government hails the Government of Ireland for supporting various sectors of the Zambian economy.

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
The Government through the Ministry of Health has hailed the Government of Ireland for supporting various sectors of the Zambian economy. The Government of...
Read more

Zambia celebrates 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination achievement

Health Chief Editor - 4
President Hakainde Hichilema has commended the efforts of various stakeholders for Zambia's attainment of the 70percent COVID-19 vaccination set target across the country. President Hichilema...
Read more

Ministry of Health has received PPEs from the government of Ireland

Health Chief Editor - 3
The Government through the Ministry of Health has received Personal Protective Equipment – PPEs worth over 400,000 from the Ireland government through the Health...
Read more

Lusaka Patients being asked to buy Health Kits due to shortages

Health Chief Editor - 14
Due to the shortage of health kits in some health facilities in Lusaka, some patients are being asked to provide health kits for them...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.